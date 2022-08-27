Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.