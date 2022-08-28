For the drive home in Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Gre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. …
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Model…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…