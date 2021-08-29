This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
