Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
