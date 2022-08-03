Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunde…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…