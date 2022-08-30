Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.