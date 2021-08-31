Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.