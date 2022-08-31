This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
