For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
