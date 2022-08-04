 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

