Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

