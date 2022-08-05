This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunde…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…