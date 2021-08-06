This evening in Greensboro: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
