For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
