Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.29. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.