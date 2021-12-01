Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.