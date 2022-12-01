Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.