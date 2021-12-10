This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
