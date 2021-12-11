This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
