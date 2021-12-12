For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Greensbo…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tod…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calli…