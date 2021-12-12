 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

