For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees t…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calli…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 d…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.