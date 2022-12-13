This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
