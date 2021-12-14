 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

