Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tod…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 d…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The f…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …