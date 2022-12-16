Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
