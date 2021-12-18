For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 d…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see s…