Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.