Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

