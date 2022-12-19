Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
