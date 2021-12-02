Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.