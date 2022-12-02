 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Greensboro's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert