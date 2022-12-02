Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.