This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
