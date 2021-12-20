 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

