Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

