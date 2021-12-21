Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.