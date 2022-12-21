Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.