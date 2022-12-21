Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
