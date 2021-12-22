 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

