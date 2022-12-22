Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Greensboro Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.