This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Greensboro Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday.
Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees.
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s today.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It should reac…