This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
