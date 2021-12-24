 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

