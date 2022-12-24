 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

