Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
