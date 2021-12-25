 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

