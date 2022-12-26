Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
