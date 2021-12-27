 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

