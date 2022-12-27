This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
