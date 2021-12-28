For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
