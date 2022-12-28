This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
