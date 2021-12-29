For the drive home in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro