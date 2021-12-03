Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.