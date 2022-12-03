This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
