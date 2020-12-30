This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We wil…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's co…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Models ar…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We …