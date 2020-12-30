 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Greensboro

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News