Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
