Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.