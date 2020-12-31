This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Greensboro
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
