Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.