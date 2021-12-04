Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.